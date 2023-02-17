Good morning.

Baseball season is finally here. Vanderbilt opens the season this weekend at the airplane hangar known as Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where they’ll face three Big 12 teams (and I mean three teams that actually play in the Big 12, as opposed to the SEC teams we jokingly refer to as Big 12 teams in this space, you know the ones.) Today, it’s TCU at 3:00 PM CT. If you’re wondering how to watch this, well, it’s on FloSports, which costs $29.99 a month. No, I am not paying for that shit. Andrew might. There will probably be, I’m assuming, a lot of comments in the game thread going off Andrew Allegretta’s radio call, which is free on the Vanderbilt Athletics app.

Vanderbilt also announced two-thirds of this weekend’s starting rotation, with Carter Holton getting the start today and Hunter Owen on Saturday, with TBD going on Sunday. No, I don’t get it, either. The Hustler released its roster preview yesterday as well.

In other news, women’s tennis hosts UCF today, awkwardly also at 3:00 PM. Women’s basketball endured an 88-70 loss in Tuscaloosa last night and is now 2-11 in the SEC.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round (Golf Channel)

8:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Ducks (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Auburn 65, Texas A&M 55 ... South Carolina 87, Florida 56 ... Georgia 50, Kentucky 40 ... Tennessee 87, Arkansas 67 ... Missouri 75, Mississippi State 62 ... LSU 69, Ole Miss 60.

NBA: Bucks 112, Bulls 100 ... Wizards 114, Timberwolves 106 ... Clippers 116, Suns 107.

NHL: Hurricanes 6, Canadiens 2 ... Blue Jackets 3, Jets 1 ... Panthers 6, Capitals 3 ... Bruins 5, Predators 0 ... Red Wings 5, Flames 2 ... Blues 4, Devils 2 ... Kraken 6, Flyers 2 ... Golden Knights 2, Sharks 1.