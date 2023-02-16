WBB Game 26: Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide

|
11-15 (2-10) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 105
February 16, 2023
6:00PM CT at Coleman Coliseum
SECN+ | Live Radio Call
19-6 (8-4) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 22
The good news is that Ryanne Allen was named SEC Freshman of the Week and that we still have fellow back-of-the-pack Auburn and Kentucky to play. The bad news is that Alabama is wrapping up the easiest part of its schedule tonight and that we still need to play LSU one more time. Hopefully today we can avoid falling apart in the third quarter like we did against Tennessee, but even our best game could fall short of what we need to beat Alabama, another SEC team that outrebounds, outshoots, and of course outscores us. There’s always a chance, but right now I am already starting to think about the remaining, more winnable games, how the SEC Tournament is shaping up as the season nears its end, and what the team will look like next year as we hope to bounce back from this surprise injury-defined season.
