Vanderbilt women’s basketball has just four games left in the regular season, and — well — let’s just say the closing kick is rough. Tonight’s game is at Alabama, which is 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the league, and will tip off at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Maybe next year, can we not have half the team get injured?

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt baseball season starts tomorrow, which (a) meant the stupidest people were out on Twitter yesterday (no, I am not going to give the troll the attention he craves) but also (b) there are some articles about the team out today. Aria Gerson has five questions that Vanderbilt must answer (the Tennessee also has info on how to watch the opening series, which is necessary to post because it’s not easy and it’s going to cost you), and the Hustler also has a series preview.

A mild rant: No, I don’t know why we agree to play in these showcase events that are streamed on apps that most Vanderbilt fans wouldn’t otherwise purchase. It’s one thing when the Boomers complain about ESPN+ and quite another when it’s FloSports, which from best I can tell shows three college baseball games a year and wants you to pay $29.99 for a monthly subscription to watch those three games. This is ridiculous and we shouldn’t have any part in it. (Also: the Rangers’ stadium is an abomination. I’m not sure I have ever seen a Major League Baseball franchise piss and moan that they need a new stadium and then replace the stadium with something far worse. The old Ballpark in Arlington was great, even if it was hot as hell for Sunday afternoon games in July; Globe Life Field has all the charm of an airplane hangar.)

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at Bulls (TNT)

8:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Blues (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Suns (TNT)

