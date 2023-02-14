Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball suddenly finds itself on a three-game winning streak and looks to extend that tonight by traveling to play one of the SEC’s worst teams: the South Carolina Gamecocks, ranked 230th in KenPom, 9-16 overall, 2-10 in the SEC. One of those two wins, though, came in the Gamecocks’ last game when they won at Ole Miss 64-61 ... which, well, Ole Miss is bad too.

In spite of how bad the Gamecocks have been this season, Vanderbilt needed overtime to beat them the first time they played. We’ll see what happens tonight in Columbia. Game time is 5:30 PM CT on the SEC Network, and this being Valentine’s Day, we’ll find out tonight exactly which of you people are sickos who would rather watch Vanderbilt play South Carolina in basketball than do, I guess, Valentine’s Day stuff.

Season to date: 117-117-5 ATS, 112-126 totals

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt -5, Over 139

Vanderbilt -5, Over 139 Missouri at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Missouri +6.5, Over 151

Missouri +6.5, Over 151 LSU at Georgia (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia -4.5, Under 139

