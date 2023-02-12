Good morning.

Well, today’s Super Bowl Sunday, that annual day where television networks seemingly collude to make sure you watch the Super Bowl. Seriously, though, no one really counterprograms the Super Bowl and it’s honestly sort of weird. There are a grand total of two NBA games, four NHL games, and a handful of college basketball games, and none of them start after 3 PM so that a large number of people can watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show and/or the commercials. This is where we are as a society, and also my wife is probably going to be watching Top Chef reruns.

But prior to that, there’s Vanderbilt sports action. Women’s bowling dominated day two of the Lady Techsters Invitational and will look to wrap up another tournament title today, with streaming on bowltv.com. Women’s tennis dropped a match to Washington yesterday and will close out the ITA National Team Indoor Championships against Stanford at 5:30 PM CT today. The men’s tennis team hosts Rice today at noon CT (live stream here.) And, women’s basketball goes on the road to face Tennessee at 1 PM CT on the SEC Network+; Cole will have your live thread up later. I assume Andrew will post an open thread for the Super Bowl, and please go post your questions in the baseball preseason mailbag.

Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team went on the road and beat Florida 88-80 yesterday behind a career day from Liam Robbins (32 points, 10 rebounds.) That was the Commodores’ third win in a row after we left them for dead following a 101-44 loss to Alabama, and they’re now 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. And finally — uh, are we going to have to recognize Missourah (spits)?

MISSOURI AT THE BUZZER OVER TENNESSEE!! pic.twitter.com/mSazn3Doax — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 12, 2023

Actually, in totally unrelated to Vanderbilt college basketball news — well, geez, what the hell is going on in Las Cruces? This is the wildest thing I’ve ever seen.

The latest reporting from the New Mexico State men's basketball hazing investigation, which sources told KTSM include allegations of a sexual nature. Hoping to receive police report on Sunday; meanwhile, 2 players left the program on Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/7Uh0fOIr8j — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 12, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:30 PM: NHL: Sharks at Capitals (NHL Network)

1:00 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Celtics (ABC)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Final Round (CBS)

5:30 PM: Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles (FOX)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Georgia 75, Kentucky 68 ... South Carolina 64, Ole Miss 61 ... Alabama 77, Auburn 69 ... Mississippi State 70, Arkansas 64 ... Missouri 86, Tennessee 85 ... Texas A&M 74, LSU 62.

NBA: 76ers 101, Nets 98 ... Nuggets 119, Hornets 105 ... Heat 107, Magic 103 ... Wizards 127, Pacers 113 ... Hawks 125, Spurs 106 ... Knicks 126, Jazz 120 ... Cavaliers 97, Bulls 89 ... Lakers 109, Warriors 103 ... Kings 133, Mavericks 128.

NHL: Red Wings 5, Canucks 2 ... Flames 7, Sabres 2 ... Canadiens 4, Islanders 3 ... Oilers 6, Senators 3 ... Predators 2, Flyers 1 ... Lightning 3, Stars 1 ... Capitals 2, Bruins 1 ... Avalanche 5, Panthers 3 ... Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3 ... Wild 3, Devils 2 ... Blues 6, Coyotes 5 ... Jets 4, Blackhawks 1 ... Kings 6, Penguins 0.