Vanderbilt Baseball Pre-Season Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

This Superb Owl Sunday, on the week that Stackhouse and the Shooty Hoops team beat the Chuggers and Jorts to revive a completely moribund season, we at Anchor of Gold know what you really want to talk about: Baseball.

While you’re waiting for answers to these questions, feel free to check out the position previews: Outfield, Infield, and Catcher.

*Note: The Relief Pitching and Starting Pitching position previews will be published early this week, the answers to this mail bag will be published Thursday, and the College Baseball Showdown preview will be published Friday before first pitch.

I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.