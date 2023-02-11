After collecting the program’s best win in a few years Wednesday night against Tennessee, the Vanderbilt Commodores head on the road this afternoon for the first of two games against the Florida Gators.

Florida comes in having lost two in a row at Kentucky and Alabama, pretty much the opposite of Vanderbilt’s two-game winning streak. Vanderbilt has a chance to keep up that momentum and a win here will go a long way toward the Commodores’ postseason hopes.

Have fun, expect to win.