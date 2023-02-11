 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Vanderbilt beats the Jorts 88-80 on a career night from Baby Giraffe. We asked Stack, and it was a scheduled win.

Game 25: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators — Open Game Thread

Let’s win.

By Tom Stephenson
After collecting the program’s best win in a few years Wednesday night against Tennessee, the Vanderbilt Commodores head on the road this afternoon for the first of two games against the Florida Gators.

Florida comes in having lost two in a row at Kentucky and Alabama, pretty much the opposite of Vanderbilt’s two-game winning streak. Vanderbilt has a chance to keep up that momentum and a win here will go a long way toward the Commodores’ postseason hopes.

Have fun, expect to win.

