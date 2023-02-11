Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Following Wednesday night’s win over Tennessee, Vanderbilt men’s basketball travels to Gainesville to play Florida today at 2:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt has lost nine straight to the Gators, so perhaps we’re on a kick of ending these long losing streaks to opponents? Game thread will be live around 2.
Women’s bowling lost two matches on the first day of the Lady Techsters Classic, though they do lead in total pin count. Action resumes today at 11 AM CT on bowltv.com.
Women’s tennis lost Friday to Iowa State in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Lacrosse won its season opener 11-10 over visiting Colorado.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 113-114-5 ATS, 110-121 totals
- Kentucky at Georgia (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Georgia +7.5, Over 141.5
- South Carolina at Ole Miss (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +9, Over 133.5
- Alabama at Auburn (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Auburn +2.5, Under 154
- Vanderbilt at Florida (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +9, Under 139.5
- Mississippi State at Arkansas (5:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Arkansas -6.5, Over 130
- Missouri at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -12, Under 141.5
- Texas A&M at LSU (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -7, Over 138.5
Sports on TV
All times Central. College basketball schedule here.
- 12:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)
- 12:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Stars (ABC)
- 2:00 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Third Round (CBS)
- 2:30 PM: NHL: Capitals at Bruins (ABC)
- 5:00 PM: NBA: 76ers at Nets (NBA TV)
- 6:00 PM: NHL: Rangers at Hurricanes (NHL Network)
- 7:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Warriors (ABC)
Loading comments...