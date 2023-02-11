Good morning.

Following Wednesday night’s win over Tennessee, Vanderbilt men’s basketball travels to Gainesville to play Florida today at 2:30 PM CT on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt has lost nine straight to the Gators, so perhaps we’re on a kick of ending these long losing streaks to opponents? Game thread will be live around 2.

Women’s bowling lost two matches on the first day of the Lady Techsters Classic, though they do lead in total pin count. Action resumes today at 11 AM CT on bowltv.com.

Women’s tennis lost Friday to Iowa State in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Lacrosse won its season opener 11-10 over visiting Colorado.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 113-114-5 ATS, 110-121 totals

Kentucky at Georgia (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Georgia +7.5, Over 141.5

Georgia +7.5, Over 141.5 South Carolina at Ole Miss (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +9, Over 133.5

South Carolina +9, Over 133.5 Alabama at Auburn (1:00 PM CT, ESPN): Auburn +2.5, Under 154

Auburn +2.5, Under 154 Vanderbilt at Florida (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +9, Under 139.5

Vanderbilt +9, Under 139.5 Mississippi State at Arkansas (5:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Arkansas -6.5, Over 130

Arkansas -6.5, Over 130 Missouri at Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -12, Under 141.5

Tennessee -12, Under 141.5 Texas A&M at LSU (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -7, Over 138.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.