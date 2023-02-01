Good morning.

Vanderbilt scored the first five points of the basketball game last night! And then they ended up losing 101-44 to Alabama. That’s right: Vanderbilt’s basketball team lost in Tuscaloosa by a bigger margin than the football team did. Alabama went on a 35-5 run in the first half and a 22-3 run early in the second half, and the lead just kept on building. The worst stat of the night: sure, Alabama making 48 percent of its threes, but the even more pathetic showing was letting them shoot 17-of-20 on two-pointers. That’s “are we even playing defense?” territory.

That performance came with Tyrin Lawrence (who scored 20 the last time we played Alabama) sitting at the end of the bench all night, while freshman walk-on Miles Keeffe started the game. That was addressed in the postgame press conference, and, well...

Stackhouse said he was upset about how some players reacted to the loss to Texas A&M, he felt they weren't focused enough and were smiling too much at the next practice and wanted more accountability — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) February 1, 2023

Did we lose to Alabama by 57 points because Stackhouse was mad that somebody was smiling too much at practice? Last night’s 101-44 loss sent a message, sure, but I’m not sure that was the message that he wanted to send, or the intended recipient.

Anyway, baseball season’s in 16 days. This basketball season now cannot end quickly enough. (For those curious, yes, I’m going to continue watching the games. However, I am now officially off the fence. This guy needs to go.)

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-3 ATS, 2-2 totals; Season to date: 105-106-3 ATS, 103-111 totals

Tennessee at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Tennessee -5.5, Under 132.5

Tennessee -5.5, Under 132.5 Georgia at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +12, Under 141.5

Georgia +12, Under 141.5 LSU at Missouri (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri -10, Over 145.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Celtics (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Sabres (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at Suns (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 66, South Carolina 51 ... Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70 ... Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66.

NBA: Heat 100, Cavaliers 97 ... Lakers 129, Knicks 123 ... Clippers 108, Bulls 103 ... Bucks 124, Hornets 115 ... Nuggets 122, Pelicans 113.

NHL: Hurricanes 5, Kings 4 ... Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3 ... Senators 5, Canadiens 4.