Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Well, at least one of our basketball teams is 1-0. Women’s basketball looks to make it two in a row with their first road game of the season at UT-Martin tonight. The Skyhawks are 0-1 after opening the season with an 84-51 loss at Marquette. Tip-off is at 5:30 PM CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The women’s team also announced the signing of 6’3” forward Trinity Wilson yesterday, the first day of the national signing period. The volleyball team announced six signings in its inaugural signing class; men’s golf signed Bowen Ballis (oh look, a Vanderbilt golf name) and Ryan Downes, both among the top 20 golfers in the 2024 class.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Pacers (NBA TV)

6:30 PM: College football: Virginia at Louisville (ESPN)

6:30 PM: College football: Southern Miss at Louisiana (ESPNU)

7:15 PM: NFL: Panthers at Bears (Prime Video)

8:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Magic (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 71, Arizona State 56.

NBA: Wizards 132, Hornets 116 ... Pacers 134, Jazz 118 ... 76ers 106, Celtics 103 ... Nets 100, Clippers 93 ... Knicks 126, Spurs 105 ... Suns 116, Bulls 115 ... Rockets 128, Lakers 94 ... Heat 108, Grizzlies 102 ... Bucks 120, Pistons 118 ... Timberwolves 122, Pelicans 101 ... Thunder 128, Cavaliers 120 ... Raptors 127, Mavericks 116 ... Nuggets 108, Warriors 105 ... Kings 121, Trail Blazers 118.

NHL: Senators 6, Maple Leafs 3 ... Panthers 4, Capitals 3 ... Kings 4, Golden Knights 1.