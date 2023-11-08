2023 Staff Pick’em Week 11

This year has been a really weird contest. While it has been mostly close, first and last have each been in sole possession of a staffer since after Week 4. For the entirety of that time, the gap between first and last hasbeen 7 games or less. The gap is down to 4. That was bound to happen when the leader goes 5 weeks without being better than 0.500. It would be like Derek Mason leading the SEC standings at any point.
Anyway, Cole actually had a good week at 6-4. He was matched by Andrew. Tom was a respectable 5-5. We avoided any truly awful performances by having CDA, yous guys, and myself all go 4-6. It was a nice 25-25 for the staff overall.
First and foremost, yes, we did pick 11 games last week. The Ole Miss-Texas A&M game was a push. Only 1 of the 3 games picked unanmously went the staff’s way. Both 4 to 1 contests were owned by the majority, thankfully. The positive side took 2 of the 4 games that had the closest split a 5-man group can have. Yay mediocrity.
The lone unanimous game is Alabama-Kentucky where the Crimson Tide are only 10.5-point favorites. We also only have 3 games where 1 person went against the grain. The remaining 6 games are 3 to 2.
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 10
|W
|L
|W
|L
|VU 04
|49
|56
|6
|4
|Patrick
|49
|56
|4
|6
|Tom
|47
|58
|5
|5
|Commentariat
|46
|59
|4
|6
|Cole
|45
|60
|6
|4
|CDA
|45
|60
|4
|6
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Vanderbilt(+13.5)
@
South Carolina
|Auburn (+3)
@
Arkansas
|Alabama (-10.5)
@
Kentucky
|Tennessee (-1)
@
Missouri
|Ole Miss (+11)
@
Georgia
|Florida (+13.5)
@
LSU
|Mississippi State (+18.5)
@
Texas A&M
|WVU(+12.5)
@
Oklahoma
|Texas (-10)
@
TCU
|Michigan (-4.5)
@
Penn State
