Anchor Drop, November 8, 2023: Welp

Is basketball season already effectively over?

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinals - Texas A&amp;M vs Vanderbilt Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, and this is never a tweet you want to see:

Yep, Vanderbilt lost to Presbyterian last night. Let’s just take a look at Twitter and...

So, yeah, the fan base isn’t happy about that.

In other news, Clark Lea’s apparently hitting the portal this offseason.

Given the product we’re seeing on the field, I can’t say that’s a surprise. At least the bowling team plays this weekend.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-1 ATS, 0-2 totals; season to date: 6-7 ATS, 9-4 totals

  • Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (8:30 PM CT, BarstoolTV): Arizona State +3.5, Under 132

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

  • 6:00 PM: College football: Akron at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)
  • 6:00 PM: College football: Bowling Green at Kent State (CBS Sports)
  • 6:00 PM: NBA: Pacers at Bucks (NBA TV)
  • 6:30 PM: College football: Eastern Michigan at Toledo (ESPN2)
  • 6:30 PM: NHL: Panthers at Capitals (TNT)
  • 8:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Magic (NBA TV)
  • 9:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Golden Knights (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Baylor 88, Auburn 82.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 93, Florida A&M 64 ... Kentucky 74, ETSU 66 ... Arkansas 81, UL Monroe 76.

NHL: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3 ... Hurricanes 3, Sabres 2 ... Wild 4, Islanders 2 ... Rangers 5, Red Wings 3 ... Jets 5, Blues 2 ... Flames 4, Predators 2 ... Coyotes 4, Kraken 3 ... Avalanche 6, Devils 3 ... Penguins 2, Ducks 0 ... Sharks 2, Flyers 1.

