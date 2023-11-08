Good morning, and this is never a tweet you want to see:

Worst loss in Vanderbilt basketball history. I don't see any way around that. — Chris Lee (@chrislee70) November 8, 2023

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Yep, Vanderbilt lost to Presbyterian last night. Let’s just take a look at Twitter and...

Season is over send tweet — Hacksquat Jim Duggan (Fire Jerry) (@iamtrevhulan) November 8, 2023

Fire Stackhouse. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) November 8, 2023

Vanderbilt is on the wrong side of an 8-0 run and trails Presbyterian 46-38.



Is this really happening? — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 8, 2023

I am so ready for the Jerry Stackhouse experiment to be over. — Brett DeLawyer A Deñial Correlatioñ (Proud 5.8%er) (@_birdsofwar) November 8, 2023

Boos heard in Memorial. This is really ugly. — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) November 8, 2023

This is the grambling state loss X 10. Vanderbilt looked to blow past their "easy" nonconference slate. Nope. The Commodores kicked their season off with their worst lost since 1999. The Class of 2024 was born in 2001-02. Lastly, the Commodores lost to a 5-27 team in 2022. — Andrew Wilf (@andrew_wilf) November 8, 2023

So, yeah, the fan base isn’t happy about that.

In other news, Clark Lea’s apparently hitting the portal this offseason.

Amid an eight-game losing streak, Clark Lea has changed his tone. After using the transfer portal less than other Vanderbilt programs, Lea said today that he intends to expand the program’s use of the portal and NIL. I broke it down here: https://t.co/Y9kEA1Jnec — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 7, 2023

Given the product we’re seeing on the field, I can’t say that’s a surprise. At least the bowling team plays this weekend.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-1 ATS, 0-2 totals; season to date: 6-7 ATS, 9-4 totals

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (8:30 PM CT, BarstoolTV): Arizona State +3.5, Under 132

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: College football: Akron at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: College football: Bowling Green at Kent State (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: NBA: Pacers at Bucks (NBA TV)

6:30 PM: College football: Eastern Michigan at Toledo (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NHL: Panthers at Capitals (TNT)

8:30 PM: NBA: Hawks at Magic (NBA TV)

9:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Golden Knights (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Baylor 88, Auburn 82.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 93, Florida A&M 64 ... Kentucky 74, ETSU 66 ... Arkansas 81, UL Monroe 76.

NHL: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3 ... Hurricanes 3, Sabres 2 ... Wild 4, Islanders 2 ... Rangers 5, Red Wings 3 ... Jets 5, Blues 2 ... Flames 4, Predators 2 ... Coyotes 4, Kraken 3 ... Avalanche 6, Devils 3 ... Penguins 2, Ducks 0 ... Sharks 2, Flyers 1.