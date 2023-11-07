0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

315 (KenPom) November 7, 2023

7:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

77 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt opens the 2023-24 basketball season tonight with a visit from the Presbyterian Blue Hose, best known around here as Tim Corbin’s former employer. Presbyterian went 5-27 last season and has just one winning season in 16 years as a Division I program; they finished last season ranked 344th in KenPom, though his algorithm is predicting them to get something of a dead-cat bounce all the way up to 315th.

In other words, this is a team that Vanderbilt should beat pretty easily, but the last time we said that, we lost to Grambling. So... forget I said anything. Plus, we’re not going to be at full strength.

Per program spokesperson, Tyrin Lawrence (ankle), Ven-Allen Lubin (hip) and Lee Dort (foot) are out tonight vs. Presbyterian — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 7, 2023

Which, yeah, if something can go wrong with this program, it will. Have fun in the game thread. Remember, we’re trying to have more comments than the team has points.