Anchor Drop, November 7, 2023: Presbyterian tonight

Men’s basketball opens its season.

By Tom Stephenson
Good morning.

Yesterday it was the women’s team and tonight it’s the men’s team. Jerry Stackhouse’s fifth season opens tonight with Vanderbilt hosting Presbyterian at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Vanderbilt is coming off a 22-15 season that ended in the quarterfinals of the NIT; this year, hopefully, will bring Stackhouse’s first NCAA appearance.

And speaking of the women’s team, they opened things up with a dominating 98-51 win over Kennesaw State, jumping out to a 66-29 lead at halftime. Sacha Washington led the team with 16 points.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 5-6 ATS, 9-2 totals

  • Presbyterian at Vanderbilt (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt -18, Over 136.5
  • Auburn vs. Baylor (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Baylor -2, Under 142

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 6:00 PM: College football: Ball State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)
  • 6:00 PM: College football: Central Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPNU)
  • 6:30 PM: College football: Ohio at Buffalo (ESPN2)
  • 6:30 PM: NBA: Spurs at Knicks (ESPN)
  • 6:30 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Rangers (TNT)
  • 9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Nuggets (ESPN)
  • 9:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Avalanche (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Oregon 82, Georgia 71 … Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 42 … South Carolina 82, SC Upstate 53 … Ole Miss 69, Alabama State 59 … Missouri 101, UAPB 79 … Arkansas 93, Alcorn State 59 … Alabama 105, Morehead State 73 … Kentucky 86, New Mexico State 46 … LSU 106, Mississippi Valley State 60 … Florida 93, Loyola-Maryland 73 … Texas A&M 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 46.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 91, Queens 44 … Missouri 72, Belmont 61 … South Carolina 100, Notre Dame 71 … Alabama 93, Alabama State 39 … Florida 82, North Florida 65 … Georgia 71, NC A&T 59 … Mississippi State 77, Alcorn State 42 … Colorado 92, LSU 78 … Auburn 78, Jacksonville State 49.

NFL: Chargers 27, Jets 6.

NBA: Warriors 120, Pistons 109 … Pacers 152, Spurs 111 … Mavericks 117, Magic 102 … 76ers 146, Wizards 128 … Bucks 129, Nets 125 … Heat 108, Lakers 107 … Knicks 111, Clippers 97 … Bulls 130, Jazz 113 … Rockets 122, Kings 97 … Timberwolves 114, Celtics 109 … Thunder 126, Hawks 117 … Nuggets 134, Pelicans 116.

NHL: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 … Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 … Bruins 3, Stars 2 … Canucks 6, Oilers 2.

