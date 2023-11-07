Good morning.

Yesterday it was the women’s team and tonight it’s the men’s team. Jerry Stackhouse’s fifth season opens tonight with Vanderbilt hosting Presbyterian at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Vanderbilt is coming off a 22-15 season that ended in the quarterfinals of the NIT; this year, hopefully, will bring Stackhouse’s first NCAA appearance.

And speaking of the women’s team, they opened things up with a dominating 98-51 win over Kennesaw State, jumping out to a 66-29 lead at halftime. Sacha Washington led the team with 16 points.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 5-6 ATS, 9-2 totals

Presbyterian at Vanderbilt (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt -18, Over 136.5

Auburn vs. Baylor (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Baylor -2, Under 142

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: College football: Ball State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: College football: Central Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

6:30 PM: College football: Ohio at Buffalo (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NBA: Spurs at Knicks (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Rangers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Nuggets (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Avalanche (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Oregon 82, Georgia 71 … Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 42 … South Carolina 82, SC Upstate 53 … Ole Miss 69, Alabama State 59 … Missouri 101, UAPB 79 … Arkansas 93, Alcorn State 59 … Alabama 105, Morehead State 73 … Kentucky 86, New Mexico State 46 … LSU 106, Mississippi Valley State 60 … Florida 93, Loyola-Maryland 73 … Texas A&M 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 46.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 91, Queens 44 … Missouri 72, Belmont 61 … South Carolina 100, Notre Dame 71 … Alabama 93, Alabama State 39 … Florida 82, North Florida 65 … Georgia 71, NC A&T 59 … Mississippi State 77, Alcorn State 42 … Colorado 92, LSU 78 … Auburn 78, Jacksonville State 49.

NFL: Chargers 27, Jets 6.

NBA: Warriors 120, Pistons 109 … Pacers 152, Spurs 111 … Mavericks 117, Magic 102 … 76ers 146, Wizards 128 … Bucks 129, Nets 125 … Heat 108, Lakers 107 … Knicks 111, Clippers 97 … Bulls 130, Jazz 113 … Rockets 122, Kings 97 … Timberwolves 114, Celtics 109 … Thunder 126, Hawks 117 … Nuggets 134, Pelicans 116.

NHL: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 … Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 … Bruins 3, Stars 2 … Canucks 6, Oilers 2.