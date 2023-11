Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

College basketball is back. Vanderbilt’s men’s team doesn’t open the season until Tuesday night, but the women’s team takes the floor at Memorial Gym today at 11 AM CT against Kennesaw State. Shea Ralph’s third season at Vanderbilt will look to improve on the 12-19 record posted last season. Per the release, the Commodores have four players back who played last season, and also return Jordyn Cambridge and Iyana Moore from injuries. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Women’s tennis closed out its fall schedule by sweeping seven matches for the second consecutive day at the Auburn Invite. They’ll now be off until the spring, when the “traditional” season starts.

Bad Gambling Advice

Georgia vs. Oregon (3:30 PM CT, truTV): Oregon -5, Over 139

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Tennessee -28, Under 134.5

SC Upstate at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): SC Upstate +14, Under 141

Alabama State at Ole Miss (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama State +23.5, Under 137.5

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Missouri -25.5, Under 147.5

Alcorn State at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alcorn State +23.5, Over 143

Morehead State at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Morehead State +21.5, Over 145

New Mexico State at Kentucky (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network): New Mexico State +17.5, Under 141.5

Mississippi Valley State at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): LSU -28, Over 136

Loyola Maryland at Florida (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Florida -20.5, Under 140.5

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -20.5, Under 139

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Maple Leafs (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Lakers at Heat (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Chargers at Jets (ABC/ESPN)

Scoreboard

NFL: Chiefs 21, Dolphins 14 ... Vikings 31, Falcons 28 ... Browns 27, Cardinals 0 ... Packers 20, Rams 3 ... Commanders 20, Patriots 17 ... Saints 24, Bears 17 ... Ravens 37, Seahawks 3 ... Texans 39, Buccaneers 37 ... Colts 27, Panthers 13 ... Raiders 30, Giants 6 ... Eagles 28, Cowboys 23 ... Bengals 24, Bills 18.

NBA: Suns 120, Pistons 106 ... Raptors 123, Spurs 116 ... Cavaliers 115, Warriors 104 ... Mavericks 124, Hornets 118 ... Grizzlies 112, Trail Blazers 100.

NHL: Devils 4, Blackhawks 2 ... Ducks 4, Golden Knights 2.