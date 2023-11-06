WBB Game 1: Kennesaw State Owls at Vanderbilt Commodores

0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 228 November 6, 2023 11:00AM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SEC Network+ | Live Radio Call 0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 99

DISCLAIMER: I am on a 10-day trip without my laptop, so I wrote the first four previews a few days before the start of the season and am just filling in a few things as the season progresses. Also, for the second half of October my laptop was broken, hence why I have been missing from some of the football coverage and haven’t been publishing articles. You can expect normal Anchoring Down (Anchor Downing?) from me soon.

Kennesaw State should be an easy early-season win for us to kick off the year. Their greatest win last year was probably over Austin Peay, who we also beat last year, and they ended up losing to Austin Peay the second time out. I am not too worried about them, all things considered, but this is a team on the upswing with high expectations for the season. That seems a little peculiar just on paper, given their two top players in minutes and scoring from last year both moved on, but I think we’ll get through this just fine.