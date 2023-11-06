 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News OO!

Filed under:

WBB Game 1: Kennesaw State Owls at Vanderbilt Commodores

We’re finally back and hopefully still on the upswing

By Cole.SullivanVU22
/ new
Group of Vanderbilt players huddled together
Maybe we can keep the team all together this year...
Vanderbilt Athletics
old Kennesaw State Logo 
0-0 (0-0)
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
Last Season NET: 228

November 6, 2023

11:00AM CT at Memorial Gymnasium

SEC Network+ | Live Radio Call 



0-0 (0-0)
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
Last Season NET: 99
DISCLAIMER: I am on a 10-day trip without my laptop, so I wrote the first four previews a few days before the start of the season and am just filling in a few things as the season progresses. Also, for the second half of October my laptop was broken, hence why I have been missing from some of the football coverage and haven’t been publishing articles. You can expect normal Anchoring Down (Anchor Downing?) from me soon.

Kennesaw State should be an easy early-season win for us to kick off the year. Their greatest win last year was probably over Austin Peay, who we also beat last year, and they ended up losing to Austin Peay the second time out. I am not too worried about them, all things considered, but this is a team on the upswing with high expectations for the season. That seems a little peculiar just on paper, given their two top players in minutes and scoring from last year both moved on, but I think we’ll get through this just fine.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...