Vanderbilt lost 31-15 to Auburn yesterday for its eighth straight loss, and thankfully (a) there are only two games of this season left and (b) basketball season starts on Tuesday night. Honestly not a lot to say at this point, but I don’t really think Auburn was an unbeatable team or anything. It just doesn’t help when this is (paraphrasing) the coaching staff’s thought process.

Clark Lea said they ran on 3rd-and-20 in order to play for the punt rather than try to force the ball downfield and potentially turn the ball over — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 4, 2023

(Note that this isn’t a verbatim quote. Aria later clarified that Lea said “it’s a call that’s meant to play for the next possession.)

The play in question was when Vanderbilt had a 3rd and 20 at the Auburn 45. The coaching staff called a dive play that got about two yards, then Matt Hayball punted — and did manage to pin Auburn at its own 1, and Bryce Cowan jumped a route and got a pick six a couple of plays later. But a lot of my positivity about Clark Lea even when the team was going 2-10 in his first year came from him being aggressive on fourth down, and if I’d known two years later he’d be taking the Derek Mason approach of “let’s just try to pin them deep” then I probably wouldn’t have been. Even if you thought throwing the ball downfield in that situation was too risky, at the very least they could have tried to get a field goal out of it.

This sequence certainly isn’t why Vanderbilt lost — this, after all, ended up with Vanderbilt scoring a touchdown. But did anyone else feel like they didn’t open up the playbook until it was already 31-7?

Anyway, next up is a trip to 3-7 South Carolina. Given the history of that series, well, I’m not holding out much hope.

