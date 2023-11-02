Bad Gambling Advice: Week 10

Last week: 2-5 ATS, 3-4 totals; Season to date: 35-44-1 ATS, 35-42-3 totals

Last week honestly could have been even worse than that if I had gone with a homer pick; instead, I correctly picked Vanderbilt to lose to Ole Miss by more than 24.5 points.

In other words, I just made myself sad.

This week will probably go about as well. Bad Gambling Advice is on a roll, and here being “on a roll” means that the picks have been very bad.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): This is one of those lines where you look at it and say “surely they’re not giving away money, right?” Because no sane person would pick Texas A&M only getting three points at Ole Miss, and yet.

That said, this is going to be even stupider than it sounds.

Score Prediction: Ole Miss 24, Texas A&M 23

Picks: Texas A&M +3, Under 53.5

Kansas State at Texas (11:00 AM CT, FOX): Texas may or may not have Quinn Ewers in this game, and really, I don’t think I like how this is going to go for them if they have his non-Arch Manning backup against Kansas State’s defense.

Score Prediction: Kansas State 24, Texas 14

Picks: Kansas State +4, Under 50

UConn at Tennessee (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Don’t you know you’re supposed to do this shit on SoCon Saturday, Tennessee?

Score Prediction: Tennessee 48, UConn 0

Picks: Tennessee -36, Under 55

Arkansas at Florida (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Honestly, Florida has quietly righted the ship this season. They’re 5-3 in a season where pretty much everybody thought they’d be so bad that Billy Napier would get fired. And now they have the opportunity to make Arkansas fire their coach.

Score Prediction: Florida 28, Arkansas 21

Picks: Florida -5, Under 50.5

Jacksonville State at South Carolina (11:00 AM CT, ESPNU): THE BATTLE OF THE GAME PENISES

Score Prediction: Jacksonville State 31, South Carolina 28

Picks: Jacksonville State +16, Over 55

Missouri at Georgia (2:30 PM CT, CBS): One of the fun parts about CBS doing a day-night doubleheader is that we get to treat Missouri-Georgia as if it’s on the same plane as LSU-Alabama.

Which, honestly, it might be.

Score Prediction: Georgia 42, Missouri 21

Picks: Georgia -14.5, Over 55.5

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (2:30 PM CT, ABC): don’t talk myself into Bedlam don’t talk myself into Bedlam don’t talk myself into Bedlam

Score Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Oklahoma State 27

Picks: Oklahoma -6, Over 61.5

Auburn at Vanderbilt (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Let’s be honest, do any of us feel confident about this?

Score Prediction: (will be revealed in Saturday Predictions)

Picks: Auburn -13, Under 49

Kentucky at Mississippi State (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): It’s honestly weird that Mississippi State is already having talks about firing a first-year coach. So, they’ll probably win.

Score Prediction: Mississippi State 23, Kentucky 20

Picks: Mississippi State +4.5, Under 46

LSU at Alabama (6:45 PM CT, CBS): Once a year or so, I will just straight up make a different pick in Bad Gambling Advice than I do in the pick ‘em contest, and not just because of a line move but just a straight up “I CHANGED MY DAMN MIND.” That is this game.

Score Prediction: Alabama 38, LSU 31

Picks: Alabama -3, Over 61.5