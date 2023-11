Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling opens its last tournament of the fall before going on break until January, playing in the Hawk Classic in Woodbridge, Virginia, this weekend. The reigning national champions have competed in three events this season and finished first, third, and second. Play starts at 9:05 AM CT and can be streamed on BowlTV.

Men’s basketball hosts Central Arkansas tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Purple Bears are 1-2 and ranked 330th in KenPom, with the one win coming against Division III Hendrix and the losses coming to Tulsa and Arkansas-Pine Bluff — the latter at home to a team ranked 327th. In other words, Vanderbilt should win by quite a bit, so they’ll probably figure out a way to make the game come down to the final possession.

Yesterday: 3-0 ATS, 2-1 totals; Season to date: 28-12 ATS, 21-19 totals

LSU vs. North Texas (10:30 AM CT, ESPNU): North Texas +3, Under 128

North Texas +3, Under 128 Georgia vs. Miami (2:30 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): Georgia +7, Over 156

Georgia +7, Over 156 Stonehill at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Kentucky -33, Over 144.5

Kentucky -33, Over 144.5 Auburn vs. St. Bonaventure (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): St. Bonaventure +10, Under 145.5

St. Bonaventure +10, Under 145.5 Florida State at Florida (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida State +7.5, Over 157

Florida State +7.5, Over 157 Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt -19.5, Under 145.5

Vanderbilt -19.5, Under 145.5 UNC Greensboro at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Arkansas -15.5, Over 149

Arkansas -15.5, Over 149 Mercer at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama -30, Under 150

Alabama -30, Under 150 Oral Roberts at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -20.5, Under 148.5

Texas A&M -20.5, Under 148.5 Sam Houston at Ole Miss (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Sam Houston +9.5, Over 132.5

Sam Houston +9.5, Over 132.5 South Carolina vs. DePaul (10:30 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): South Carolina -5, Under 141

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Second Round (Golf Channel)

1:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Red Wings (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Kings at Spurs (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Jets (NHL Network)

8:00 PM: College football: South Florida at UTSA (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Jazz (ESPN)

9:30 PM: College football: Colorado at Washington State (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Men’s Basketball: Dayton 70, LSU 67 ... Missouri 70, Minnesota 68 ... Auburn 83, Notre Dame 59.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Purdue 72, Texas A&M 58 ... Georgia 77, Mercer 57 ... South Carolina 109, Clemson 40 ... Alabama 70, South Florida 41.

NFL: Ravens 34, Bengals 20.

NBA: Heat 122, Nets 115 ... Thunder 128, Warriors 109.

NHL: Senators 5, Red Wings 4 ... Golden Knights 6, Canadiens 5 ... Devils 5, Penguins 2 ... Coyotes 3, Blue Jackets 2 ... Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2 ... Flames 5, Canucks 2 ... Kraken 4, Islanders 3 ... Kings 2, Panthers 1 ... Sharks 5, Blues 1.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Australia 7-0 Bangladesh ... Japan 5-0 Myanmar ... Philippines 0-2 Vietnam ... South Korea 5-0 Singapore ... Thailand 1-2 China ... Malaysia 4-3 Kyrgyzstan ... Tajikistan 1-1 Jordan ... Lebanon 0-0 Palestine ... Turkmenistan 1-3 Uzbekistan ... Iran 4-0 Hong Kong ... Iraq 5-1 Indonesia ... Oman 3-0 Chinese Taipei ... Qatar 8-1 Afghanistan ... United Arab Emirates 4-0 Nepal ... Kuwait 0-1 India ... Saudi Arabia 4-0 Pakistan ... Syria 1-0 North Korea ... Yemen 0-2 Bahrain ... Botswana 2-3 Mozambique ... Burundi 3-2 Gambia ... Algeria 3-1 Somalia ... Egypt 6-0 Djibouti ... Gabon 2-1 Kenya ... Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho ... Sudan 1-1 Togo ... Cape Verde 0-0 Angola ... Bolivia 2-0 Peru ... Venezuela 0-0 Ecuador ... Argentina 0-2 Uruguay ... Colombia 2-1 Brazil ... Chile 0-0 Paraguay.