Breaking News Lea gave us a chance to punt him from the job.

Anchor Drop, November 16, 2023: Women’s basketball stays undefeated

Although they made it uncomfortably close...

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
NCAA Basketball: 2024 SEC Basketball Tipoff Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with last night’s 77-74 win over Western Kentucky — their third straight win by a single basket. But Shea Ralph did have this quote after the game:

Good to know.

Anyway, college basketball in-season tournament season gets going today, so there’s weekday basketball on starting at 10:30 AM and you have been warned about your productivity at work.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 25-12 ATS, 19-18 totals

  • Dayton vs. LSU (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Dayton -1, Over 133.5
  • Missouri at Minnesota (8:00 PM CT, BTN): Minnesota +2.5, Under 147
  • Auburn vs. Notre Dame (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Auburn -14.5, Over 145

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

  • 11:00 AM: PGA Tour: RSM Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)
  • 1:00 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Senators (NHL Network)
  • 6:00 PM: College football: Boston College at Pitt (ESPN)
  • 6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Heat (NBA TV)
  • 7:15 PM: NFL: Bengals at Ravens (Prime Video)
  • 9:00 PM: NBA: Thunder at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 87, New Orleans 26 ... Ole Miss 80, Temple 63.

NBA: Mavericks 130, Wizards 117 ... Knicks 116, Hawks 114 ... Celtics 117, 76ers 107 ... Bucks 128, Raptors 112 ... Magic 96, Bulls 94 ... Suns 133, Timberwolves 115 ... Kings 125, Lakers 110 ... Cavaliers 109, Trail Blazers 95.

NHL: Flyers 3, Hurricanes 1 ... Oilers 4, Kraken 3 ... Avalanche 8, Ducks 2 ... Canucks 4, Islanders 3.

