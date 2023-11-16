Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with last night’s 77-74 win over Western Kentucky — their third straight win by a single basket. But Shea Ralph did have this quote after the game:

Shea Ralph had some interesting things to say after the win over Western Kentucky tonight.



"We went to like 12 straight Final Fours (at UConn) and hopefully that will be what we do here at Vanderbilt. It's not X's and O's, y'all it's not... — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 16, 2023

"You need the players that have the confidence, competitiveness, will and desire to win and win in those moments to want to make those plays to win. ... So what I've learned from the last three games, is that my team has it. The other stuff we can work with" — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 16, 2023

Good to know.

Anyway, college basketball in-season tournament season gets going today, so there’s weekday basketball on starting at 10:30 AM and you have been warned about your productivity at work.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 25-12 ATS, 19-18 totals

Dayton vs. LSU (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Dayton -1, Over 133.5

Missouri at Minnesota (8:00 PM CT, BTN): Minnesota +2.5, Under 147

Auburn vs. Notre Dame (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Auburn -14.5, Over 145

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: RSM Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)

1:00 PM: NHL: Red Wings at Senators (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: College football: Boston College at Pitt (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Heat (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Bengals at Ravens (Prime Video)

9:00 PM: NBA: Thunder at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 87, New Orleans 26 ... Ole Miss 80, Temple 63.

NBA: Mavericks 130, Wizards 117 ... Knicks 116, Hawks 114 ... Celtics 117, 76ers 107 ... Bucks 128, Raptors 112 ... Magic 96, Bulls 94 ... Suns 133, Timberwolves 115 ... Kings 125, Lakers 110 ... Cavaliers 109, Trail Blazers 95.

NHL: Flyers 3, Hurricanes 1 ... Oilers 4, Kraken 3 ... Avalanche 8, Ducks 2 ... Canucks 4, Islanders 3.