2023 Staff Pick’em Week 12

You miscreants finally got above .500 for the first time since Week 3, and you did it in style at 8-2! The staff had a solid week, too, at 26-24. Cole, Christian, and I led the way by posting 6-4 records. Andrew was a respectable 5-5. Tom was 3-7. Everybody laugh at Tom. Take a peek at those standings now, too.

We got to the decent overall results with two misses on games where only one person picked a certain team. Those came courtesy of TCU staying close with Texas and Georgia spanking Ole Miss. One other such split went to the majority along with the lone unanimous game being called correctly. The majority hit on four of the six other games.

This week there is only 1 game where we all agreed. There are 4 games that have a lone ranger. The other 6 contests are as close as we can get. Weeks are dwindling, and the race is tight.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 11 W L W L Patrick 55 60 6 4 VU 04 54 61 5 5 Commentariat 54 61 8 2 Cole 51 64 6 4 CDA 51 64 6 4 Tom 50 65 3 7

The Picks