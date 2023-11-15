WBB Game 4: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Vanderbilt Commodores

0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 123 November 15, 2023 6:30PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SEC Network+ | Live Radio Call 0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 99

DISCLAIMER: I am on a 10-day trip without my laptop, so I wrote the first four previews before the start of the season. Also, for the second half of October I didn’t have a laptop hence why I have been missing from much of the football coverage as well as why I did not get to post a season preview this year. I am back at it now, and you can expect normal Anchoring Down (Anchor Downing?) from me soon.

This is the first game of the year, from my November 5th viewpoint, that should really push us. While we beat WKU by 11 in last year’s season opener, the Hilltoppers went on to a 19-13 record and the C-USA Championship Game. This team this year is really young compared to last year, though, while we have a little more experience on our roster. This game will be a great early gauge for our season, if we really are still building up the program or if we’re likely stuck in the basement another year.