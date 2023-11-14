1-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

124 (KenPom) November 14, 2023

7:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

1-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

117 (KenPom)

After opening the season with two opponents of the “Not Very Good, But We Struggled With (and lost to, in Presbyterian’s case) Anyway For Some Fucking Reason” variety, tonight Vanderbilt plays an actual decent opponent in UNC Greensboro. Greensboro last season went 20-12 (14-4 SoCon) and won their season opener 94-78 over crosstown rival North Carolina A&T, in the only game they’ve played so far.

In other words, this is a team that can beat Vanderbilt and in fact will beat Vanderbilt if they play the way they did last week. Meanwhile the comments are smarting from a loss on Friday after commenters bailed on the team after the season-opening loss. Or something like that, but hope for a bounceback is there.