Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt USC Upstate Four Factors Vanderbilt USC Upstate eFG% 54.17% 52.73% OR% 42.31% 15.15% TO% 23.81% 9.52% FT Rate 50.00% 23.64%

Well, at least Vanderbilt didn’t make it an 0-2 week.

After the loss to Presbyterian in the season opener, Vanderbilt needed a solid performance against USC Upstate to right the ship. Instead, Vanderbilt trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and was down 31-27 at halftime; it was still 45-42 with ten minutes to go. There was never a run to put the Spartans away, just slowly overtaking them over the course of the second half and winning 74-67.

In fact, I’d probably feel okay with this if it were a poor shooting performance, only it wasn’t; one might even argue that shooting is what saved Vanderbilt from another loss, with the Commodores going 22-of-24 at the free throw line. They dominated on the glass, but you expect that against USC Upstate. They also turned it over 15 times to Upstate’s 6 and that’s a problem.

Tyrin Lawrence, Lee Dort, and Ven-Allen Lubin didn’t play — again — and I’m still holding off complete judgment on this team until they’re healthy. But so far, it looks bad.

Individual Stats

Box Score Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL AdjGS GS/Min Ezra Manjon 35 4 6 0 0 8 8 1 5 6 16 1 7 2 0 1 26.32 0.75 Tasos Kamateros 25 7 8 4 5 3 4 0 3 3 21 3 0 0 0 0 24.12 0.96 Paul Lewis 23 2 7 1 3 5 5 2 0 2 10 1 3 3 0 0 8.27 0.36 Colin Smith 31 2 5 2 4 2 2 2 7 9 8 2 0 3 1 0 7.85 0.25 Evan Taylor 20 2 6 1 3 2 2 1 4 5 7 2 0 1 0 0 5.10 0.26 Isaiah West 31 3 8 0 4 0 0 0 2 2 6 1 1 2 0 1 2.07 0.07 Carter Lang 14 1 3 0 0 2 3 2 4 6 4 3 0 2 0 0 1.79 0.13 Malik Presley 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.38 0.35 JaQualon Roberts 11 1 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -0.55 -0.05 Jason Rivera-Torres 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -2.34 -1.17

Ezra Manjon and Tasos Kamateros basically saved Vanderbilt from another upset loss here. Kamateros had 21 points in 25 minutes off the bench, and Manjon delivered 16 points and 7 assists.

Paul Lewis and Colin Smith were third and fourth in Game Score, and I don’t think either of them played particularly well, which tells you about how well the rest of the team was playing.

Evan Taylor was supposed to be a shooter, and he hasn’t been so far. Then again, I don’t think Stackhouse was expecting him to be a primary scoring option, and he probably won’t be once Lawrence returns.

Isaiah West started and played 31 minutes, which was unexpected after he didn’t play a lot in the season opener; it says something that Stackhouse played him 31 minutes, but he also didn’t do a lot.

The remaining freshmen don’t merit much mention here; Carter Lang drew a start here, but I expect his playing time will drop significantly once Dort and Lubin are back. He rebounds and doesn’t do a lot else at this point.

What’s Next

UNC Greensboro visits on Tuesday night, and unlike Presbyterian or USC Upstate, Greensboro is pretty good — they’re projected second in the SoCon behind Furman — and should give Vanderbilt a game. That would be a good time to exorcise the demons from the first week. Tipoff is at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network+.