Four Factors
|Four Factors
|Vanderbilt
|USC Upstate
|Four Factors
|Vanderbilt
|USC Upstate
|eFG%
|54.17%
|52.73%
|OR%
|42.31%
|15.15%
|TO%
|23.81%
|9.52%
|FT Rate
|50.00%
|23.64%
Well, at least Vanderbilt didn’t make it an 0-2 week.
After the loss to Presbyterian in the season opener, Vanderbilt needed a solid performance against USC Upstate to right the ship. Instead, Vanderbilt trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and was down 31-27 at halftime; it was still 45-42 with ten minutes to go. There was never a run to put the Spartans away, just slowly overtaking them over the course of the second half and winning 74-67.
In fact, I’d probably feel okay with this if it were a poor shooting performance, only it wasn’t; one might even argue that shooting is what saved Vanderbilt from another loss, with the Commodores going 22-of-24 at the free throw line. They dominated on the glass, but you expect that against USC Upstate. They also turned it over 15 times to Upstate’s 6 and that’s a problem.
Tyrin Lawrence, Lee Dort, and Ven-Allen Lubin didn’t play — again — and I’m still holding off complete judgment on this team until they’re healthy. But so far, it looks bad.
Individual Stats
Box Score
|Player
|MIN
|FG
|FGA
|3FG
|3FGA
|FT
|FTA
|ORB
|DRB
|REB
|PTS
|PF
|AST
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|AdjGS
|GS/Min
|Ezra Manjon
|35
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|8
|1
|5
|6
|16
|1
|7
|2
|0
|1
|26.32
|0.75
|Tasos Kamateros
|25
|7
|8
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|3
|3
|21
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24.12
|0.96
|Paul Lewis
|23
|2
|7
|1
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
|10
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8.27
|0.36
|Colin Smith
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7.85
|0.25
|Evan Taylor
|20
|2
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.10
|0.26
|Isaiah West
|31
|3
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2.07
|0.07
|Carter Lang
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1.79
|0.13
|Malik Presley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.38
|0.35
|JaQualon Roberts
|11
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.55
|-0.05
|Jason Rivera-Torres
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.34
|-1.17
- Ezra Manjon and Tasos Kamateros basically saved Vanderbilt from another upset loss here. Kamateros had 21 points in 25 minutes off the bench, and Manjon delivered 16 points and 7 assists.
- Paul Lewis and Colin Smith were third and fourth in Game Score, and I don’t think either of them played particularly well, which tells you about how well the rest of the team was playing.
- Evan Taylor was supposed to be a shooter, and he hasn’t been so far. Then again, I don’t think Stackhouse was expecting him to be a primary scoring option, and he probably won’t be once Lawrence returns.
- Isaiah West started and played 31 minutes, which was unexpected after he didn’t play a lot in the season opener; it says something that Stackhouse played him 31 minutes, but he also didn’t do a lot.
- The remaining freshmen don’t merit much mention here; Carter Lang drew a start here, but I expect his playing time will drop significantly once Dort and Lubin are back. He rebounds and doesn’t do a lot else at this point.
What’s Next
UNC Greensboro visits on Tuesday night, and unlike Presbyterian or USC Upstate, Greensboro is pretty good — they’re projected second in the SoCon behind Furman — and should give Vanderbilt a game. That would be a good time to exorcise the demons from the first week. Tipoff is at 7 PM CT on the SEC Network+.
