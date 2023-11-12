Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling made it into the championship bracket of the Ladyjack Classic as the 4-seed after another 4-1 day on Saturday. They’ll face Arkansas State in the first match today at 8:30 AM CT; you can stream on the YouTube channel. Nebraska and Youngstown State are on the other side of the bracket.

After making a late comeback to beat UT-Martin on Thursday, women’s basketball returns home and looks to move to 3-0 on the season by hosting Fairfield. Tipoff is at 1 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

The football team lost 47-6 at South Carolina. Blah.

Yesterday: 1-0 ATS, 0-1 totals; season to date: 17-11 ATS, 17-11 totals

North Carolina Central at Georgia (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): North Carolina Central +21, Over 146

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

8:30 AM: NFL: Colts vs. Patriots (NFL Network)

10:00 AM: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (CBS/FOX)

12:00 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Panthers (NHL Network)

5:00 PM: NHL: Stars at Wild (NHL Network)

7:20 PM: NFL: Jets at Raiders (NBC)

SEC Football: Alabama 49, Kentucky 21 ... Missouri 36, Tennessee 7 ... Auburn 48, Arkansas 10 ... Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17 ... LSU 52, Florida 35 ... Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10.

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 87, UT-Martin 63.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Kentucky 82, USC Upstate 54.

NBA: Magic 112, Bucks 97 ... Celtics 117, Raptors 94 ... Heat 117, Hawks 109 ... Cavaliers 118, Warriors 110.

NHL: Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 4 ... Stars 3, Jets 2 ... Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 2 ... Canadiens 3, Bruins 2 ... Senators 4, Flames 1 ... Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0 ... Penguins 4, Sabres 0 ... Capitals 4, Islanders 1 ... Coyotes 7, Predators 5 ... Blues 8, Avalanche 2 ... Oilers 4, Kraken 1 ... Flyers 4, Kings 2.