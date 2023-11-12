WBB Game 3: Fairfield Stags at Vanderbilt Commodores

0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 250 November 12, 2023 1:00PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SEC Network+ | Live Radio Call 0-0 (0-0) AP: NR Coaches: NR Last Season NET: 99

DISCLAIMER: I am on a 10-day trip without my laptop, so I wrote the first four previews a few days before the start of the season and am just filling in a few things as the season progresses. Also, for the second half of October my laptop was broken, hence why I have been missing from some of the football coverage and haven’t been publishing articles. You can expect normal Anchoring Down (Anchor Downing?) from me soon.

Another team where nothing really sticks out to me. The Stags were middling in their 2022-2023 season, going 15-15, but they are returning some of their best players and bringing in enough talent through recruiting and the portal that the MAAC preseason poll has them in third, 2 spots higher than last year. Ultimately, we still have the talent and continuity that we should be able to take care of a team like this rather easily if we stay healthy. Of course, no game is a guarantee for the Commodores in any sport, ever, but these first three games all feel likes games we SHOULD win. This game looks like it will be a little more difficult, a good bridge to our next game against WKU.