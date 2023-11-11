“He gave us a chance to punt”

There are dumb quotes from football coaches, and then there’s this.

Lea said on Ken Seals that, "I appreciate the fact that when he was in there, he took care of the ball and gave us a chance to punt."



Is...the objective here to score points, or to have zero turnovers? — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) November 11, 2023

And before you ask, yes he really said this.

Clark Lea did say this.



Video credit: Vanderbilt Athletics on YouTube. https://t.co/T0guva38Pr pic.twitter.com/ch840KENW0 — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 11, 2023

The ongoing quarterback saga of 2023, with AJ Swann getting injured which turned into a permanent benching for reasons that Lea won’t come out and say, makes a lot more sense in light of this quote: the point of the offense, apparently, is to have a chance to punt.

So... yeah. I’m sure this is going to be a fun couple of weeks.