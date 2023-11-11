 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Lea gave us a chance to punt him from the job.

Filed under:

“He gave us a chance to punt”

Oh. My. God.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
2023 SEC Media Days Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

There are dumb quotes from football coaches, and then there’s this.

And before you ask, yes he really said this.

The ongoing quarterback saga of 2023, with AJ Swann getting injured which turned into a permanent benching for reasons that Lea won’t come out and say, makes a lot more sense in light of this quote: the point of the offense, apparently, is to have a chance to punt.

So... yeah. I’m sure this is going to be a fun couple of weeks.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...