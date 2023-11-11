2-8 (0-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

110 (Sagarin) November 11, 2023

11:00 AM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

3-6 (1-5)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

47 (Sagarin)

In case you haven’t heard this week, Vanderbilt has been losing a lot this season. Thankfully, even with three weeks left in the season, we’re down to two games remaining, and neither of them are at home.

The first of those is today’s game at South Carolina, a classic 11 AM Jefferson Pilot game between the 2-8 Commodores and the 3-6 Game Penises. South Carolina, unlike Vanderbilt, is still fighting for bowl eligibility, needing to win today and against Kentucky and Clemson over the next two weeks.

That doesn’t seem terribly likely. But it’s been since 2008 that we’ve beaten this team, and 2007 was the last time we beat them in Columbia. We almost had them in 2021, but then backup quarterback Zeb Noland beat us.

Have fun, expect to win.