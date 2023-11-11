Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling went 4-1 on its first day of the Ladyjack Classic, finding itself in fourth place at the event behind Jacksonville State, Nebraska, and Youngstown State. They’ll face Jacksonville State in the first match of the day today, which starts at 9:25 AM CT on the Vanderbilt YouTube channel.

And, apparently there’s a football game today: the Commodores travel to South Carolina for an 11 AM kickoff on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt has lost eight games in a row overall and 14 in a row to South Carolina specifically.

Men’s basketball beat USC Upstate 74-67 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Not that it was pretty or anything, though Tasos Kamateros did score 21 points. Tyrin Lawrence, Lee Dort, and Ven-Allen Lubin once again did not play.

Men’s cross country finished 14th at the NCAA South Regional and women’s cross country finished 12th.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 10-3 ATS, 7-6 totals; season to date: 16-11 ATS, 17-10 totals

UT-Martin at Mississippi State (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Mississippi State -21.5, Under 143.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College football schedule here. College basketball schedule here.

10:00 AM: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: NHL: Blue Jackets at Red Wings (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Bruins at Canadiens (NHL Network)

7:30 PM: NBA: Cavaliers at Warriors (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 61 ... Georgia 80, Wake Forest 77 ... Texas A&M 73, Ohio State 66 ... Virginia 73, Florida 70 ... Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 68 ... Ole Miss 75, Eastern Washington 64 ... Alabama 102, Indiana State 80 ... Nicholls 68, LSU 66 ... Auburn 86, SE Louisiana 71 ... Memphis 70, Missouri 55 ... Tennessee 80, Wisconsin 70 ... South Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 77.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 82, Murray State 79 ... Alabama 79, Winthrop 50 ... Mississippi State 67, SE Louisiana 46 ... Belmont 76, Georgia 50.

NBA: 76ers 114, Pistons 106 ... Hornets 124, Wizards 117 ... Celtics 121, Nets 107 ... Rockets 104, Pelicans 101 ... Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121 ... Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110 ... Mavericks 144, Grizzlies 126 ... Lakers 122, Suns 119 ... Kings 105, Thunder 98.

NHL: Sabres 3, Wild 2 ... Maple Leafs 5, Flames 4 ... Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2 ... Capitals 4, Devils 2 ... Golden Knights 5, Sharks 0 ... Flyers 6, Ducks 3.