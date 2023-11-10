Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

First, the most important sport: Vanderbilt bowling competes in the Ladyjack Classic in Kenosha, Wisconsin, hosted by Stephen F. Austin, which is in... Texas. The tournament starts today at 10:35 AM CT and can be streamed on the Vanderbilt YouTube channel. Vanderbilt has competed in two tournaments so far this season, winning the Warhawk Classic and finishing third in Destination Orlando.

Men’s basketball will look to wipe the vomit off itself after Tuesday night’s loss to Presbyterian, hosting USC Upstate tonight at Memorial Gym. Tipoff is at 6 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

The women’s team, meanwhile, erased a second-half deficit to prevail at UT-Martin by a 70-68 score, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Vanderbilt cross country is competing in the NCAA South Regional today.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 6-8 ATS, 10-4 totals

USC Upstate at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): USC Upstate +15, Under 145.5

USC Upstate +15, Under 145.5 Texas A&M -Commerce at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Kentucky -28, Under 143

Kentucky -28, Under 143 Wake Forest at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia -2, Over 154

Georgia -2, Over 154 Texas A&M at Ohio State (6:00 PM CT, Peacock): Texas A&M +1.5, Under 138.5

Texas A&M +1.5, Under 138.5 Virginia vs. Florida (6:00 PM CT, ACC Network): Virginia -1, Under 133

Virginia -1, Under 133 Gardner-Webb at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Gardner-Webb +22.5, Under 143.5

Gardner-Webb +22.5, Under 143.5 Eastern Washington at Ole Miss (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Eastern Washington +13, Under 143.5

Eastern Washington +13, Under 143.5 Indiana State at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama -17.5, Over 162

Alabama -17.5, Over 162 Nicholls at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): LSU -22.5, Over 146.5

LSU -22.5, Over 146.5 SE Louisiana at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): SE Louisiana +21.5, Over 152

SE Louisiana +21.5, Over 152 Memphis at Missouri (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Memphis +3, Over 159.5

Memphis +3, Over 159.5 Tennessee at Wisconsin (8:00 PM CT, Peacock): Wisconsin +2, Under 131

Wisconsin +2, Under 131 Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (8:30 PM CT, ACC Network): South Carolina +5.5, Over 141.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Nets at Celtics (ESPN)

8:00 PM: College football: North Texas at SMU (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Suns (ESPN)

9:45 PM: College football: Wyoming at UNLV (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida State 92, Tennessee 91 ... Florida 83, Bethune 69 ... Texas A&M 73, Texas A&M-CC 50 ... Oklahoma 80, Ole Miss 70 ... Auburn 60, Louisiana 54 ... Missouri 98, Indiana State 57 ... LSU 112, Queens 55.

NFL: Bears 16, Panthers 13.

NBA: Pacers 126, Bucks 124 ... Hawks 120, Magic 119.

NHL: Bruins 5, Islanders 2 ... Canucks 5, Senators 2 ... Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2 ... Blackhawks 5, Lightning 3 ... Rangers 4, Wild 1 ... Stars 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Blues 2, Coyotes 1 ... Jets 6, Predators 3 ... Kraken 4, Avalanche 3 ... Penguins 4, Kings 3 ... Sharks 3, Oilers 2.