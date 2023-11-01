Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball season tips off next Tuesday and just one week prior to that, Jerry Stackhouse had his preseason press availability — nothing especially ground-breaking, though Stackhouse did say we should be sold out for the opener against Presbyterian. (Also in the linked Hustler article: notes on Clark Lea’s press conference.)

In other news, men’s and women’s tennis both have players competing at the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego. The women’s team has both Celia-Belle Mohr (11:00 AM) and Bridget Stammel (1:45 PM) competing in singles along with the doubles team of Mohr and Anessa Lee (6:30 PM), while the men’s doubles team of Jeremie Casabon and Nathan Cox plays at 4:30 PM. Apparently there’s a live stream?

All hail Wednesday Night MACtion.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: College football: Ball State at Bowling Green (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Flyers (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Thunder (ESPN)

6:30 PM: College football: Kent State at Akron (ESPNU)

7:03 PM: World Series, Game 5: Rangers at Diamondbacks (FOX)

8:30 PM: NHL: Blues at Avalanche (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Lakers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7 (Rangers lead, 3-1.)

NBA: Knicks 109, Cavaliers 91 ... Spurs 115, Suns 114 ... Clippers 118, Magic 102.

NHL: Kings 4, Maple Leafs 1 ... Canucks 5, Predators 2.