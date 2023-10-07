Good morning.
Vanderbilt football travels to Florida today at 3 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores beat the Gators last season, 31-24. We’ll see if they can repeat that.
Pregame Reading
- Hustler: Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- Hustler: Behind Enemy Bylines: Florida Gators
Also yesterday, football got a pretty big-time commitment from Witt Edwards, a four-star athlete from Wagoner, OK.
#ANCHORDOWN @wittedwards1 pic.twitter.com/EKzswLVob6— Brian Edwards (@coached24) October 7, 2023
In other news, women’s golf shot 3-under par in the first round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and sits in sixth place.
Sports on TV
All times Central.
(I’m not going to bother typing out the entire college football schedule for today, but you can find it here.)
- 12:00 PM: ALDS Game 1: Rangers at Orioles (FS1)
- 3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)
- 3:45 PM: ALDS Game 1: Twins at Astros (FS1)
- 5:00 PM: NLDS Game 1: Phillies at Braves (TBS)
- 8:20 PM: NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (TBS)
