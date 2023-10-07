Good morning.

Vanderbilt football travels to Florida today at 3 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores beat the Gators last season, 31-24. We’ll see if they can repeat that.

Also yesterday, football got a pretty big-time commitment from Witt Edwards, a four-star athlete from Wagoner, OK.

In other news, women’s golf shot 3-under par in the first round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and sits in sixth place.

(I’m not going to bother typing out the entire college football schedule for today, but you can find it here.)