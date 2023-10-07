 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, October 7, 2023: Florida Today

Vanderbilt goes to the Swamp this afternoon.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Missouri v Vanderbilt Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt football travels to Florida today at 3 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores beat the Gators last season, 31-24. We’ll see if they can repeat that.

Pregame Reading

Also yesterday, football got a pretty big-time commitment from Witt Edwards, a four-star athlete from Wagoner, OK.

In other news, women’s golf shot 3-under par in the first round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate and sits in sixth place.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

(I’m not going to bother typing out the entire college football schedule for today, but you can find it here.)

  • 12:00 PM: ALDS Game 1: Rangers at Orioles (FS1)
  • 3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)
  • 3:45 PM: ALDS Game 1: Twins at Astros (FS1)
  • 5:00 PM: NLDS Game 1: Phillies at Braves (TBS)
  • 8:20 PM: NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (TBS)

