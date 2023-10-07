2-4 (0-2)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

112 (Sagarin) October 7, 2023

3:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: 102.5 The Game(Affiliates)

3-2 (1-1)

NR (AP)

42 (Coaches)

44 (Sagarin)

Vanderbilt’s really been going through it over the last few weeks — the Commodores have now lost four straight, with 17-point losses to Kentucky and Missouri leading to an 0-2 SEC record.

Up today: the Florida Gators, who Vanderbilt managed to beat in Nashville last season. This time around: a trip to Gainesville, where Vanderbilt has won twice, ever, in 1945 and 2013. (Somehow the former was Vanderbilt’s first game against Florida?) There was also a tie in Gainesville in 1958, and for some reason a Vanderbilt win in Jacksonville in 1949. That’s it.

Florida is something like an 18-point favorite in this game. I’m writing this Friday night before I’m going to be on the road for most of the day Saturday, but as of this writing Clark Lea has not announced a starting quarterback. Ken Seals got the start last week with AJ Swann injured.

Have fun, expect to win.