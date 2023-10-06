Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer scored six goals last night and easily dispatched Texas A&M, improving to 2-3 in the SEC and 7-3-3 overall. Next match: a trip to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

Women’s golf opens the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver today, where they’re the defending champs. Men’s tennis is competing at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational in South Bend this weekend. Men’s basketball released game times for the season.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: College football: Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

7:00 PM: College football: Nebraska at Illinois (FS1)

Scoreboard

NFL: Bears 40, Commanders 20.

SEC Soccer: Mississippi State 1-0 Florida ... Georgia 1-2 Arkansas ... LSU 0-1 South Carolina ... Auburn 1-2 Alabama ... Missouri 1-2 Ole Miss ... Kentucky 1-1 Tennessee.