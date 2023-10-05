Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Texas A&M tonight at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Commodores are 1-3 in the SEC and have lost their last two times out. Texas A&M won’t be easy; the Aggies are 2-1-1 in the conference.

Vanderbilt will be sending Tyrin Lawrence and Ezra Manjon to SEC Tipoff’24, which is I guess what we’re calling basketball media days now. That will be October 18 and 19 in Birmingham.

Women’s basketball announced game times for their home games.

MLB might want to rethink the scheduling of the wild card series after all four of them ended in two-game sweeps yesterday.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: College football: Sam Houston at Liberty (CBS Sports)

7:00 PM: College football: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (ESPNU)

7:15 PM: NFL: Bears at Commanders (Prime Video)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 7, Rays 1 ... Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 ... Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2 ... Phillies 7, Marlins 1.