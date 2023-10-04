Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

In “news that I left out of yesterday’s Anchor Drop and should not have,” Vanderbilt bowling is ranked #1 in the country to begin the season by the National Tenpin Coaches Association. Vanderbilt is the defending national champion and begins the season October 20 at the Warhawk Classic. Hail Pinman.

Vanderbilt men’s golf made a late rally to finish in first place at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, one stroke ahead of North Carolina. That is two wins for the team in three starts this season, after last month’s win at the Valero Texas Intercollegiate.

The main takeaway from yesterday’s press conference: Clark Lea is still not committed to a starter at Florida this Saturday.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: AL Wild Card, Game 2: Rangers at Rays (ABC)

3:30 PM: AL Wild Card, Game 2: Blue Jays at Twins (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NL Wild Card, Game 2: Diamondbacks at Brewers (ESPN2)

7:00 PM: NL Wild Card, Game 2: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN)

7:00 PM: College football: Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee (ESPNU)

8:00 PM: College football: Florida International at New Mexico State (CBS Sports)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 4, Rays 0 ... Twins 3, Blue Jays 1 ... Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3 ... Phillies 4, Marlins 1.