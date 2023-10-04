2023 Staff Pick’em Week 6

Week 5 was our worst one yet as a staff. On aggregate, the record was 21-29 (42%). I was the only one above water at 6-4. Tom and the Commentariat were spluttering at the surface at 5-5. VU 04 forgot to wait an hour before getting in the water and cramped along to 4-6. I think Cole and CDA tried to drown themselves with those 3-7 results.
The staff majority missed on Auburn hanging close with UGA, Kentucky beating Florida by way more than a FG, Jimbo’s Aggies not choking on Hogs, Rebels raiding the bayou, Tennessee aggressively beating the ‘Cocks, Oklahoma easily taming the Cyclones, and Beavers chewing up Utah. Yes, the majority was wrong in 7 of 10 contests. As painful as watching a first half Joey Lynch offense.
Week 6 has even fewer matchups to pick. There are 5 SEC-SEC games, the Red River Shootout, WMU-MSU, and Notre Dame-Louisville. Tennessee, South Carolina, and Auburn all have the week off. We have 2 unanimous picks and 3 others picked 4 to 1. What can go wrong?
The Rules
- Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too.
- The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now.
- The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.
The Standings
|WRITER
|SEASON
|WEEK 5
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Patrick
|33
|31
|6
|4
|Tom
|31
|33
|5
|5
|Commentariat
|30
|34
|5
|5
|VU 04
|29
|35
|4
|6
|CDA
|27
|37
|3
|7
|Cole
|26
|38
|3
|7
The Picks
|GAME
|DotP
|Cole
|Tom
|VU04
|CDA
|Vanderbilt (+18)
@
Florida
|LSU (-6.5)
@
Missouri
|Western Michigan (+20.5)
@
Mississippi State
|Alabama (-2.5)
@
Texas A&M
|Kentucky (+14.5)
@
Georgia
|Arkansas (+11.5)
@
Ole Miss
|Oklahoma (+3.5)
@
Texas
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
@
Louisville
