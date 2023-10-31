Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

I haven’t said much about Saturday night’s 33-7 loss at Ole Miss. I’m sure there will be a bunch of mailbag questions to answer on the “coaching” subject, and yet there’s this nagging tweet (lol, no I’m not calling it a “post” Elon) from Saturday night:

I would sort of summarize Vandy football's talent issue this way: Imagine you had a draft of high school players and everyone in the SEC had 25 rounds... and Vandy doesn't pick until Round 12, and then picks twice per round. — Chris Lee (@chrislee70) October 29, 2023

Chris isn’t normally one to make excuses for bad coaching, and it seems like the NIL issue is a bigger problem than even we thought. Blaming the coaches for everything that goes wrong is understandable, and yes, the coordinators kind of suck... but I just have this sense that there’s way more to it than a coaching change would ever solve. VandySports has been notably less angry (at least, the people running the site and appearing on the podcast) than they were during most of the Derek Mason era and that feels telling to me.

In other happenings last night:

Tyler from Spartanburg wanted to know why Dabo Swinney is being paid $11M.



Dabo went off!



“I worked my ass off…



You're part of the problem. If you wanna apply for the job, go for it…



You ain’t gonna talk to me like I’m 12 years old."



This is a glorious 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pdHxoRNCOg — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) October 31, 2023

EXHIBITION FINAL:



KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 71

LOUISVILLE 68



The Cardinals won 4 games last season — and just lost to a D-2 team that’s picked to finish 8th in its league. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 31, 2023

Anyway, we’re a week away from basketball season. Happy Halloween! Happy Tuesday Night MACtion!

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: College football: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

6:30 PM: NBA: Knicks at Cavaliers (TNT)

6:30 PM: College football: Buffalo at Toledo (ESPN2)

7:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Maple Leafs (ESPN)

7:03 PM: World Series, Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks (FOX)

9:00 PM: NBA: Spurs at Suns (TNT)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1 (Rangers lead, 2-1.)

NFL: Lions 26, Raiders 14.

NBA: Nets 133, Hornets 121 ... Bulls 112, Pacers 105 ... Celtics 126, Wizards 107 ... Hawks 127, Timberwolves 113 ... Trail Blazers 99, Raptors 91 ... Mavericks 125, Grizzlies 110 ... Bucks 122, Heat 114 ... Warriors 130, Pelicans 102 ... Thunder 124, Pistons 112 ... Nuggets 110, Jazz 102 ... Lakers 106, Magic 103.

NHL: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 ... Bruins 3, Panthers 2 ... Kraken 4, Lightning 3 ... Ducks 4, Penguins 3 ... Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 ... Rangers 3, Jets 2 ... Stars 5, Blue Jackets 3 ... Coyotes 8, Blackhawks 1 ... Golden Knights 3, Canadiens 2.