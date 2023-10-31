 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Anchor Drop, October 31, 2023: Is it coaching?

Maybe. Or maybe not.

By Tom Stephenson
Vanderbilt v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

I haven’t said much about Saturday night’s 33-7 loss at Ole Miss. I’m sure there will be a bunch of mailbag questions to answer on the “coaching” subject, and yet there’s this nagging tweet (lol, no I’m not calling it a “post” Elon) from Saturday night:

Chris isn’t normally one to make excuses for bad coaching, and it seems like the NIL issue is a bigger problem than even we thought. Blaming the coaches for everything that goes wrong is understandable, and yes, the coordinators kind of suck... but I just have this sense that there’s way more to it than a coaching change would ever solve. VandySports has been notably less angry (at least, the people running the site and appearing on the podcast) than they were during most of the Derek Mason era and that feels telling to me.

In other happenings last night:

Anyway, we’re a week away from basketball season. Happy Halloween! Happy Tuesday Night MACtion!

