Vanderbilt bowling finished in third place at Destination Orlando over the weekend, beating Stephen F. Austin in the third-place match and finishing behind only Youngstown State and Jacksonville State — the latter of which just started their program but I’m pretty sure just imported their team from hated rival McKendree.

Men’s tennis, well, didn’t do so great against Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Football opened as a 13-point underdog to Auburn. Here’s the latest Commodore Brunch column from the Hustler. Oh yeah, and also from the Hustler an important message to stop scrolling (except, of course, when you’re reading Anchor of Gold.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Pelicans (NBA TV)

7:03 PM: World Series, Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks (FOX)

7:15 PM: NFL: Raiders at Lions (ABC/ESPN)

9:30 PM: NBA: Magic at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NFL: Cowboys 43, Rams 20 ... Vikings 24, Packers 10 ... Titans 28, Falcons 23 ... Saints 38, Colts 27 ... Dolphins 31, Patriots 17 ... Jets 13, Giants 10 ... Jaguars 20, Steelers 10 ... Eagles 38, Commanders 31 ... Panthers 15, Texans 13 ... Seahawks 24, Browns 20 ... Broncos 24, Chiefs 9 ... Ravens 31, Cardinals 24 ... Bengals 31, 49ers 17 ... Chargers 30, Bears 13.

NBA: Nuggets 128, Thunder 95 ... Warriors 106, Rockets 95 ... Hawks 127, Bucks 110 ... 76ers 126, Trail Blazers 98 ... Clippers 123, Spurs 83 ... Kings 132, Lakers 127.

NHL: Sabres 4, Avalanche 0 ... Devils 4, Wild 3 ... Capitals 3, Sharks 1 ... Oilers 6, Flames 2.