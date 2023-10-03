Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The MLB Playoffs start today, which in spite of Rob Manfred’s decision to water them down with the wild card round are still the second-best postseason in American sports behind only March Madness. (If you’re wondering, the secret is that they’re fun and exciting without dragging on for two months like the NBA and NHL playoffs do while also reliably giving us weekday afternoon sports.)

Vanderbilt men’s golf finished Monday in third place at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Commodores wrap up the tournament today.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: AL Wild Card, Game 1: Rangers at Rays (ABC)

3:30 PM: AL Wild Card, Game 1: Blue Jays at Twins (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NL Wild Card, Game 1: Diamondbacks at Brewers (ESPN2)

7:00 PM: NL Wild Card, Game 1: Marlins at Phillies (ESPN)

Scoreboard

NFL: Seahawks 24, Giants 3.