Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling won its first tournament of the season; its second will be this weekend at the Destination Orlando tournament hosted by Sacred Heart. Today’s matches start at 8:25 AM CT and can be streamed on the Vanderbilt YouTube channel.

Soccer dropped its season finale 1-0 to Tennessee and finished the regular season 8-5-5, missing the SEC Tournament on tiebreakers. Boo.

The cross country teams are competing in the SEC Championship today.

Men’s tennis hosts the Black & Gold Invitational this weekend. Today they’ll face a combined Georgia Tech/Belmont team at 1:30 PM; livestream is here.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:00 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Golden Knights (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: College football: Florida Atlantic at Charlotte (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Celtics (ESPN)

7:03 PM: World Series, Game 1: Diamondbacks at Phillies (FOX)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Kings (ESPN)

Scoreboard

NFL: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18.

NBA: Bucks 118, 76ers 117 ... Lakers 100, Suns 95.

NHL: Ducks 4, Bruins 3 ... Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 3 ... Jets 4, Red Wings 1 ... Lightning 6, Sharks 0 ... Penguins 4, Avalanche 0 ... Hurricanes 3, Kraken 2 ... Flyers 6, Wild 2 ... Islanders 3, Senators 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1 ... Blues 3, Flames 0 ... Rangers 3, Oilers 0.

SEC Soccer: Auburn 0-0 Georgia ... Alabama 2-1 MIssouri ... South Carolina 0-0 Florida ... Mississippi State 0-1 Arkansas ... Kentucky 0-1 Ole Miss ... Texas A&M 0-0 LSU.