Bad Gambling Advice: Week 9

Last week: 3-4 ATS, 4-3 totals; Season to date: 33-39-1 ATS, 32-38-3 totals

Yep, mediocrity! But hey, at least I took the under on Mississippi State-Arkansas. The over/under on that game, somehow, was 48. They scored... 10. Combined.

Oklahoma at Kansas (11:00 AM CT, FOX): Look, I barely pay attention to the Big 12 except to the extent I have to pick Texas and Oklahoma games for this column. I hear Kansas’s starting quarterback is hurt?

Score Prediction: Oklahoma 42, Kansas 21

Picks: Oklahoma -10, Under 66

South Carolina at Texas A&M (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): It’s getting to the point where we have to consider whether South Carolina might be giving up on the season, but for this week... whew, do I trust Texas A&M to cover? No, not really.

Score Prediction: Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 14

Picks: South Carolina +15.5, Under 53

Georgia vs. Florida (2:30 PM CT, CBS): Here’s where I remind you that Georgia is 1-6 against the spread this season. Do I think Georgia is a better team than Florida? Yes. Do I think Georgia is going to cover? No, not really.

Score Prediction: Georgia 28, Florida 17

Picks: Florida +14, Under 48.5

Mississippi State at Auburn (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Ah hell, neither of these teams has a functional offense. Mississippi State is probably going to start Mike Wright. Can they outdo last week’s 7-3 game? No, but it’s only been 15 years since these two teams played a 3-2 game.

Score Prediction: Mississippi State 17, Auburn 14

Picks: Mississippi State +7, Under 41.5

BYU at Texas (2:30 PM CT, ABC): I mean, this one’s probably going to be ugly.

Score Prediction: Texas 31, BYU 17

Picks: BYU +19.5, Under 50

Tennessee at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): I think we’ve established by now that Tennessee’s offense low-key sucks and I’m honestly shocked they haven’t moved on to the freshman. Anyway, this pick is about the line more than anything else. Do you really think Vegas is letting you take Tennessee -3.5 if this is going to be a blowout?

Score Prediction: Kentucky 24, Tennessee 17

Picks: Kentucky +3.5, Under 51

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): YOU REALLY THINK VANDY COVERING ONCE IS GOING TO MAKE ME CHANGE MY STRATEGY?

Score Prediction: (see Saturday Predictions)

Picks: Ole Miss -24.5, Over 63.5