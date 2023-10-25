2023 Staff Pick’em Week 9

The good news is that the worst record for Week 8 was 3-5 by yours truly. The bad news is we still only went 22-18 as a staff because Tom and CDA were 4-4 while VU 04 was 5-3. Cole had his first week at or above 0.500 since Week 3 by going 6-2. He is still last but only by 1 game now, and he is only 4 games off my lead. The 196-239 (45%) overall record is pretty sad, but the Commentariat is only 38-49 (44%). You all get to put your heads together and are still trailing 3 staffers while tied with another.

The big problems for the staff last week were LSU (-30.5) throttling Army by 62 and Oklahoma (-19.5) needing a 2-point conversion stop to avoid OT against UCF. Both games caused 4 staff losses. The majority were also wrong about Texas-Houston, and Mississippi State-Arkansas. All of us except Tom knew not to trust Auburn while I was the lone person to think Tennessee would stay within 8.5 of Alabama. Everyone, including the Commentariat, nailed Missouri blasting South Carolina.

This week, we all think Oklahoma is out to make a statement against Kansas and that the Utes are going Duck Hunting. All but one of us think Vanderbilt is not going to let Ole Miss beat them by more than 25. The other 5 games are split 3 to 2.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 8 W L W L Patrick 41 46 3 5 VU 04 40 47 5 3 Tom 40 47 4 4 CDA 38 49 4 4 Commentariat 38 49 4 4 Cole 37 50 6 2

The Picks