Preseason Basketball Mailbag: Call for Submissions

The football mailbag is taking a week off, but basketball season starts two weeks from Tuesday when Vanderbilt hosts Presbyterian at Memorial. It’s been a long offseason and we’re just now getting back into the swing of things for the season, so I’m going to open up the mailbag for your questions.

Rules of the Mailbag

This is a basketball mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball (note that I’ll answer questions about the women’s team if they’re answerable by me.) Post your questions in the comments today and tomorrow. I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

And that’s it.