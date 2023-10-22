Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling went undefeated again on Saturday and is now 10-0 in the tournament, holding a 565-pin lead over Wisconsin-Whitewater going into the final day of the Warhawk Classic. The tournament concludes today; coverage started at 8:30 AM on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

Women’s tennis has three of the four players in the semifinals at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship. Celia-Belle Mohr faces Holly Staff in one semifinal, while Bridget Stammel is in the other. It starts at 9 AM today.

Soccer hosts Florida today at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. This is the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

7:03 PM: ALCS Game 6: Rangers at Astros (FS1)

7:20 PM: NFL: Dolphins at Eagles (NBC)

7:30 PM: NHL: Bruins at Ducks (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3 ... Missouri 34, South Carolina 12 ... Alabama 34, Tennessee 20 ... Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 ... LSU 62, Army 0.

MLB: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1 (Phillies lead, 3-2.)

NHL: Red Wings 5, Senators 2 ... Coyotes 2, Ducks 1 ... Sabres 3, Islanders 1 ... Canadiens 3, Capitals 2 ... Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 ... Canucks 5, Panthers 3 ... Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 3 ... Blues 4, Penguins 2 ... Predators 5, Sharks 1 ... Stars 5, Flyers 4 ... Blue Jackets 5, Wild 4 ... Avalanche 6, Hurricanes 4 ... Jets 3, Oilers 2 ... Rangers 4, Kraken 1 ... Bruins 4, Kings 2.

SEC Football Standings

East

Georgia (4-0, 7-0)

Missouri (3-1, 7-1)

Florida (3-1, 5-2)

Kentucky (2-2, 5-2)

Tennessee (2-2, 5-2)

South Carolina (1-4, 2-5)

Vanderbilt (0-4, 2-6)

West