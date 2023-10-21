Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling began its title defense with a dominant first day at the Warhawk Classic, winning all five matches and outpacing second-place Wisconsin-Whitewater by 185 pins. This was an impressive first day with all ten bowlers on the roster bowling at least one game. Day 2 starts at 9:25 AM and can be streamed on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel.

Women’s tennis was almost as dominant at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship, winning 11 of 12 singles matches and five players advancing to the Round of 16, which starts today at 10 AM.

Football is off today, but the Hustler has a feature on Ken Seals, who started his first game as a true freshman, lost the job as a sophomore, redshirted as a junior, and is now back to starting for the time being.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning (NHL Network)

7:07 PM: NLCS Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks (TBS)

10:00 PM: PGA Tour: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Final Round (Golf Channel)

Scoreboard

MLB: Astros 5, Rangers 4 (Astros lead, 3-2) ... Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5 (series tied, 2-2.)

NHL: Blue Jackets 3, Flames 1 ... Devils 5, Islanders 4.