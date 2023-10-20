Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

The national title defense begins. Vanderbilt bowling opens its season today at the Warhawk Classic in Madison, Wisconsin, hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater. (Bye week? No, the football team is simply respecting Pinman by not playing on the bowling team’s opening weekend. Hail Pinman.) Please prepare all proper sacrifices prior to the tournament, which begins at 11 AM CT today and can be streamed on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

Vanderbilt soccer played to a scoreless draw last night at Mississippi State. The Commodores, now 8-4-4 overall and 3-4-1 in the SEC, have home matches against Florida on Sunday and Tennessee on Thursday to close the regular season.

Women’s tennis won 12 of its 13 matches on the opening day of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship in Knoxville. Action picks back up today at 9 AM.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

4:07 PM: ALCS Game 5: Astros at Rangers (FS1)

6:00 PM: College football: SMU at Temple (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NHL: Devils at Islanders (NHL Network)

7:07 PM: NLCS Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks (TBS)

10:00 PM: PGA Tour: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Third Round (Golf Channel)

Scoreboard

MLB: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1 (Phillies lead, 2-1) ... Astros 10, Rangers 3 (series tied, 2-2.)

NFL: Jaguars 31, Saints 24.

NHL: Flames 4, Sabres 3 ... Lightning 4, Canucks 3 ... Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1 ... Predators 4, Rangers 1 ... Flyers 4, Oilers 1 ... Coyotes 6, Blues 2 ... Kings 7, Wild 3 ... Golden Knights 5, Jets 3 ... Stars 3, Ducks 2 ... Kraken 7, Hurricanes 4 ... Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 0 ... Bruins 3, Sharks 1.

SEC Soccer: Auburn 0-1 Florida ... Kentucky 0-1 Georgia ... Arkansas 1-1 LSU ... Tennessee 3-2 Missouri ... Alabama 1-0 Ole Miss ... South Carolina 1-0 Texas A&M.