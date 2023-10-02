Georgia game to be televised on CBS

Well, this is unexpected. Vanderbilt’s October 14 game against Georgia will be televised on... CBS.

I suppose that CBS has to hit its Vanderbilt quota. The Commodores haven’t been televised on the network since 2017, when they hosted Alabama and we’ve completely erased that game from our memories because reasons. This will also mark Vanderbilt’s first game on any broadcast network since the 2018 trip to Notre Dame.

On the other hand, it’s at 11 AM because of course it is.

It will be the first game of an SEC doubleheader on CBS, with Texas A&M-Tennessee kicking off at 2:30 PM CT. Elsewhere in the SEC, Arkansas-Alabama is at 11 AM on ESPN; Florida-South Carolina will be at 2:30 PM CT on the SEC Network; and Missouri-Kentucky and Auburn-LSU are the night games.