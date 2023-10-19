Bad Gambling Advice: Week 8

Last week: 3-3 ATS, 2-4 totals; Season to date: 30-35-1 ATS, 28-35-3 totals

Well, Vanderbilt finally covered a spread last week. Unfortunately, I didn’t pick them to do that.

This week, Vanderbilt is on the bye, which means... well, all it really means is that I don’t have to wait until Friday to reveal a score prediction. Also, I’m not sure I’m automatically picking against Vanderbilt any more. Losing to Georgia by only 17, well... we might have to rethink that.

Mississippi State at Arkansas (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Both of these teams are winless in SEC play, so somebody will be getting its first SEC win of the season! I’m convinced that Mississippi State stinks, while Arkansas is secretly salty (see: losing to Alabama by a field goal last week.)

Score Prediction: Arkansas 28, Mississippi State 14

Picks: Arkansas -6, Under 48

UCF at Oklahoma (11:00 AM CT, ABC): UCF isn’t having a good year in their first go-round in the Big 12, because maybe a quarter of their roster is actually Big 12 quality. Oklahoma got a bye week after the big win in Red River so they probably won’t have much of a letdown.

Score Prediction: Oklahoma 49, UCF 21

Picks: Oklahoma -18.5, Over 66.5

Tennessee at Alabama (2:30 PM CT, CBS): Weirdly, Tennessee’s offense sucks while their defense is kind of... good? Are they going to win in Bryant-Denny? Lol no.

Score Prediction: Alabama 24, Tennessee 13

Picks: Alabama -7.5, Under 48.5

South Carolina at Missouri (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri is already bowl eligible! South Carolina kind of sucks! We know these things!

Score Prediction: Missouri 42, South Carolina 24

Picks: Missouri -7, Over 60

Texas at Houston (3:00 PM CT, FOX): Houston’s going through a lot of the same things that UCF is, only worse, and they’re probably about to fire their coach. On the other hand, they’re getting a lot of points at home here.

Score Prediction: Texas 38, Houston 17

Picks: Houston +23.5, Under 61

Ole Miss at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): This is a tough one to pick, because Auburn hasn’t looked good on offense, but their defense can be kind of salty. This feels like one of those games that will come down to the final possession.

Score Prediction: Ole Miss 21, Auburn 17

Picks: Auburn +6.5, Under 54.5

Army at LSU (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): This is a huge spread, and while Army isn’t great, never bet against a service academy getting a ton of points, particularly when LSU’s defense is involved.

Score Prediction: LSU 42, Army 21

Picks: Army +31.5, Over 58.5