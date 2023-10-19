Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer is down to three games left in the regular season. Tonight, the Commodores play at Mississippi State; game time is 6:00 PM CT, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Mississippi State comes in with a 4-2-1 SEC record.

Also, women’s tennis will compete in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship at the Knoxville Racquet Club, starting at 8 AM CT today.

A day after being named to the U.S. team in the World Amateur Team Championships, Gordon Sargent was awarded a PGA Tour card, good whenever he turns pro (but no earlier than after this season.) He’s one of the first players to get the card under the PGA Tour University Accelerated program.

At SEC Tipoff yesterday, Jerry Stackhouse said he’s taking a different approach to the nonconference schedule this season — namely, he’s planning to run up the score because that’s what NET apparently cares about. This is where college basketball is in 2023: the sorting mechanism the NCAA Selection Committee uses encourages coaches to run up the score. Good job, guys.

